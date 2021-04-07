Jefferies Financial Group Increases Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $52.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CALX. Cowen raised their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $39.36. 26,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,951. Calix has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Calix by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Calix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 597,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $941,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

