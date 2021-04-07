Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Constellation Brands in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $10.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

NYSE:STZ opened at $236.30 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $149.01 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.69 and a 200 day moving average of $209.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 37,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

