Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DENSO Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for DENSO in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 0.96. DENSO has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

