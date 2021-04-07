Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on IMI plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMI in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI’s FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMIAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. IMI has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

