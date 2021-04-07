Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Toyota Motor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Toyota Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TM stock opened at $153.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.08. The firm has a market cap of $214.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

