Jeffery Lynn Collins Sells 8,441 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NLS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. 549,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,669. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 358,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 50,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Nautilus by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 139,085 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.