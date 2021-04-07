Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 40,000 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. 164,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,654. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,133,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 392,852 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after buying an additional 263,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

