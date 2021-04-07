Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.57 ($33.61).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €26.46 ($31.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €14.95 ($17.59) and a fifty-two week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.29.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.