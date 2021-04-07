Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €30.00 by Baader Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €30.00 ($35.29) target price from Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

JEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €28.43 ($33.45).

Shares of JEN stock traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €26.46 ($31.13). The company had a trading volume of 124,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €14.95 ($17.59) and a 12 month high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

