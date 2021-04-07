Jess Unruh Sells 9,911 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. 231,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,546. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $64.97.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth $203,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
