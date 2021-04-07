Jess Unruh Sells 9,911 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. 231,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,546. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth $203,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

