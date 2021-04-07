Jetcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $359,781.44 and $1.02 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00022277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.00635053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00079988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.