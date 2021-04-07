JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.44

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 6181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get JFE alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter. JFE had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

About JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.