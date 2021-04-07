John F. Carey Sells 3,360 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 3,360 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $123,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John F. Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 2,794,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a market cap of $916.90 million, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

