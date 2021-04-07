John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.48% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHMF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JHMF opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.