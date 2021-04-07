John Trizzino Sells 191 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino sold 191 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $34,003.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total value of $574,292.10.

On Tuesday, March 9th, John Trizzino sold 190 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $31,937.10.

On Friday, March 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $493,812.66.

On Tuesday, February 9th, John Trizzino sold 194 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00.

On Friday, February 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $877,770.12.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $6.99 on Wednesday, hitting $171.77. 1,846,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,041. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.19.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter worth $64,730,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $62,300,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Novavax by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 627.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

