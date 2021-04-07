Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 5.5% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 259,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,641,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $19,192,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.87. The company had a trading volume of 79,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $431.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.