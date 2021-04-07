Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.8% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.80. 102,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,315. The company has a market capitalization of $431.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.12 and a 200 day moving average of $154.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

