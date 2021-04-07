Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.3% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,825 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 86.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.73. 90,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

