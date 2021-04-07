Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.00. 64,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,315. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $431.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

