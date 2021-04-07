Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.29

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.29 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 155.40 ($2.03). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 153 ($2.00), with a volume of 1,614,678 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £680.69 million and a P/E ratio of -23.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.29.

In related news, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £11,093.35 ($14,493.53). Also, insider Jock Fyfe Lennox acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($65,220.80).

About Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

