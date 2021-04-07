Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Capitalization Achieves $23,841.30

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $23,841.30 and $6,753.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00055118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.69 or 0.00631276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00079565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

