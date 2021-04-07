JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 1,073.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,676 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7,068.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,683,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,805,000 after buying an additional 8,562,061 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. 452,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64.

