JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 236,331 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.24% of Ping Identity worth $51,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PING. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $80,682,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,447 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Ping Identity by 58.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700,569 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 112.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 370,876 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -321.29, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $428,198.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,461.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $362,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,355.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,490 shares of company stock worth $5,779,894 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

