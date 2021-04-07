JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 254,458 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,458 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.68% of nCino worth $45,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at $246,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth about $32,419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,696,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

In other nCino news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $22,340,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $804,197.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,280,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.