JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 368,977 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 368,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.40% of Pembina Pipeline worth $51,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 189,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 78,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 274,413 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

