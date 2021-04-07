JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 49,137 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,137 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.75% of Revolution Medicines worth $45,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $3,458,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $3,675,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,536 shares of company stock worth $1,700,770.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

