JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 146,665 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $47,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average of $92.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.79 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

