JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 62,063 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,063 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.96% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $48,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $305.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.97. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $150.26 and a 1 year high of $306.58.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

