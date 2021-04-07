JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 64,675 Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,675 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.11% of Hutchison China MediTech worth $47,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,687,000 after acquiring an additional 770,058 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 875.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 399,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 183,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,030,000 after buying an additional 136,387 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104,791 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.12. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

