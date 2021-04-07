JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.49% of ArcBest worth $48,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 69.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ArcBest by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ArcBest by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

