JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $46.04 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,819 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.75% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $46,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,884,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $13,744,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,370,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.