JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $46.45 Million Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,489 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.31% of CIT Group worth $46,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the third quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

