JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $47.13 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 356,302 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.94% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $47,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,681 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $84.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

