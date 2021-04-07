JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $47.65 Million Stock Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 152.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,091 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.96% of Outset Medical worth $47,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,105,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $12,337,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,238,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,503.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,819 shares of company stock worth $5,568,597.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

