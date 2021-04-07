JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $49.34 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Open Text worth $49,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Open Text by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after buying an additional 1,236,644 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,732,000. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,577,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Open Text by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,644,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,720,000 after purchasing an additional 694,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

