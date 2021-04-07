JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $50.08 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $50,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average is $84.47.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

