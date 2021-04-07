JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $51.90 Million Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,655,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.00% of The RealReal worth $51,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The RealReal by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $318,357.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $4,035,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,243,328 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,802.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

