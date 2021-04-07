JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $52.32 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of NortonLifeLock worth $52,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,925 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after buying an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.