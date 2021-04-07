JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,822 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $49,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 58,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

