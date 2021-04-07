JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $215.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE:BLD opened at $217.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $224.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 139.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.