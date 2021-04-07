JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $46.94 Million in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 836,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,940,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.37% of Seer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,614,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth about $16,483,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,306,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $16,200,761.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,664,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 920,655 shares of company stock worth $59,060,018.

Shares of SEER opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $86.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

