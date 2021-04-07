JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $47.93 Million in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,604,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.86% of Kronos Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $61,745,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $45,603,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $39,367,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $19,907,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kronos Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

KRON stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

