JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $828,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.05. 204,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,474,974. The firm has a market cap of $467.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

