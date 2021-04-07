JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 12,001 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of W.W. Grainger worth $48,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $408.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.48 and a 200 day moving average of $387.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.26 and a 12 month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

