JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.23% of Viela Bio worth $43,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Viela Bio by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Viela Bio by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Viela Bio by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of Viela Bio stock opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. Viela Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viela Bio, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

