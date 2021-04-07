JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,062,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,012 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.40% of Gates Industrial worth $51,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth $194,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTES opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

