JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 124,806 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Tyler Technologies worth $50,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,816,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.50.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $435.26 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.16 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.26 and a 200 day moving average of $417.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

