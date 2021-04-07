JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 264,918 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,918 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of Avalara worth $49,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

NYSE AVLR opened at $141.57 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.72 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -221.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 614,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,101,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,166. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.