JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,751,542 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,751,542 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.57% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $51,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

BSAC opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

