JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 380,442 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.49% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $45,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of XHB opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.87. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $73.28.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

